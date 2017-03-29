Get ready - Winter is coming!
It’s like having an umbrella for icy roads!
Pre-order now & get great discounts!
reTyre Urban Winter is made of natural rubber with high elasticity that stretches over your tyre and therefore fits most 28” hybrid tyres.
This also means that reTyre attaches firmly, acting as part of the tyre!
For good traction on ice and snow you can quickly and easily attach your reTyre using our patented zipper mechanism.
Forget the old cumbersome tyre change – We have made winter biking easy!
We love doing things the simple way. If reTyre doesn’t fit your tyre just return it for free with the box you received it in!
Learn more about reTyre and our guidelines for return to sender under “more questions”.
reTyre Urban Winter uses natural rubber of the highest quality providing great friction on wet surfaces. It has 156 carbide core studs which is optimal for urban conditions, and gives you the best grip and the lowest rolling resistance.
Zippers are used in the most harsh and demanding environments around the world, from offshore survivel suits to expensive baggage. We know everything about winter biking, and reTyre uses only the best quality components.
reTyre is more than you think!
reTyre is now ready for commercial launch in multiple countries, and has over 5,500 pre-orders from private customers and large retailers. Now we are looking for smart capital to grow the company.
If you are interessted in investing in something innovative - contact us at pma@retyre.no.